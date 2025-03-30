Aruma Resources Advances Exploration at Saltwater Project with High-Grade Gallium Findings

Aruma Resources Limited ( (AU:AAJ) ) has issued an announcement.

Aruma Resources Limited has announced the next phase of exploration at its Saltwater Project in Western Australia, following high-grade gallium assay results from the Talmine Prospect. The company plans to conduct further soil sampling and analysis to refine its geological model and identify drill targets, aiming to expand its understanding of the gallium mineralization and enhance its strategic positioning in the critical minerals market.

More about Aruma Resources Limited

Aruma Resources Limited is a company in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the exploration of gold and base metals, with a specific emphasis on critical minerals like gallium, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,757,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.44M

Learn more about AAJ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue