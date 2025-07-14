Artrya Limited Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Artrya Limited ( (AU:AYA) ) has issued an update.

Artrya Limited has announced the issuance of 25,000 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AYA. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and potentially increase its capital base, which could have significant implications for its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AYA) stock is a Buy with a A$2.21 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Artrya Limited stock, see the AU:AYA Stock Forecast page.

More about Artrya Limited

Artrya Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on developing advanced diagnostic solutions. The company specializes in creating innovative technologies for the early detection of coronary artery disease, aiming to enhance patient outcomes and streamline healthcare processes.

Average Trading Volume: 203,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about AYA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue