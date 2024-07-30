Artrya Advances on FDA Approval and Strategic US Partnerships

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Artrya Limited, a medical technology company, is entering the final phase of its US FDA application process for its AI-driven Salix Coronary Anatomy platform. It has secured a strategic partnership with US hospital group Cone Health, which will integrate Salix into their systems before FDA clearance. Additionally, the company is collaborating with Harry Perkins and the University of Western Australia to create the largest database of CCTA images, enhancing the understanding and diagnosis of heart disease.

