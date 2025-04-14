Articore Group Updates Registry Office Address

Redbubble Ltd. ( (AU:ATG) ) has issued an update.

Articore Group has announced a change in the address of its registry office in Sydney, effective April 14, 2025. This move is part of the company’s operational updates, though it does not affect telephone numbers or postal addresses. The announcement reflects Articore’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations, which may have implications for its stakeholders by potentially enhancing service efficiency.

More about Redbubble Ltd.

Articore Group, formerly known as Redbubble Limited, operates leading global online marketplaces Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com. These platforms allow independent artists to sell unique designs on various products such as apparel, stationery, and wall art, enabling artists to reach a wide audience and customers to express their individuality.

YTD Price Performance: -35.29%

Average Trading Volume: 22,399

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $28.54M

