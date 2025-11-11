Articore Group Limited Announces Director’s Interest Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Articore Group Limited ( (AU:ATG) ) has shared an update.

Articore Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice for Robin Mendelson. The changes include the acquisition of 543,508 Restricted Stock Units and 32,576 fully paid ordinary shares, while 32,576 Restricted Stock Units were disposed of due to vesting. These changes are part of a compensation structure where Restricted Stock Units are issued in lieu of cash director fees, subject to continued service, and are aligned with shareholder approval from the 2024 AGM.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ATG) stock is a Buy with a A$0.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Articore Group Limited stock, see the AU:ATG Stock Forecast page.

More about Articore Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 219,617

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$95.03M

