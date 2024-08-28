Articore Group Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Redbubble Ltd. (AU:ATG) has released an update.

Articore Group Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 8,069 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 828,888 shares bought back to date. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and could signal a positive outlook to investors tracking the market performance of Articore Group Limited.

