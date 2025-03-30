Articore Group CFO Resignation and Transition

An update from Redbubble Ltd. ( (AU:ATG) ) is now available.

Articore Group announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Rob Doyle, who will assist in a smooth transition until the end of the financial year. The company acknowledges Doyle’s contributions in stabilizing the business and returning it to positive cash flow, which sets a foundation for future growth. The Board plans to evaluate the finance operations’ needs and update investors accordingly.

Articore Group, formerly known as Redbubble Limited, operates leading global online marketplaces Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com. These platforms allow a community of creatives to sell unique designs on various products, enabling independent artists to reach new audiences and profit from their creativity.

