Articore Group Announces Share Buy-Back Program

Articore Group Limited ( (AU:ATG) ) has issued an update.

Articore Group Limited has initiated an on-market share buy-back program, reflecting the board’s confidence in the company’s financial turnaround and long-term potential. The buy-back, which will not exceed 10% of issued capital, aims to address the disparity between the company’s share price and its underlying business strength, while maintaining flexibility for future growth opportunities.

Articore Group Limited operates leading global online marketplaces, Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com, which enable independent artists to sell unique designs on products like apparel, stationery, and home goods. Founded in 2006 and previously known as Redbubble Limited, Articore connects creatives with a wide audience, fostering self-expression through its platforms.

