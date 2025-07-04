Articore Group Addresses Director’s Share Sale Incident

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Articore Group announced a change in director’s interest involving John Lewis, where an automatic sale of shares by a third-party broker was reported. Lewis plans to repurchase the shares, and the company affirms its compliance with ASX disclosure rules, considering the incident isolated and procedures adequate.

Articore Group, formerly known as Redbubble Limited, operates leading global online marketplaces Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com. These platforms allow a community of creatives to sell unique designs on various high-quality products such as apparel, stationery, and wall art, enabling independent artists to profit from their creativity and connect with a broad audience.

