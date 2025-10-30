Arthur J. Gallagher Reports Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Arthur J Gallagher & Co ( (AJG) ) is now available.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting significant growth in brokerage revenues, which increased to $2,922.9 million compared to $2,396.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth highlights the company’s strong market positioning and effective integration of acquisitions, despite challenges such as workforce and lease terminations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. operates in the insurance brokerage and risk management industry, providing services that include insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. The company primarily focuses on delivering comprehensive risk management solutions to clients worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,484,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $67.18B

