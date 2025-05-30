ArtGo Holdings Updates 2024 Share Schemes

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

ArtGo Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3313) ) has shared an announcement.

ArtGo Holdings Ltd. has issued a supplemental announcement to its 2024 Annual Report, providing additional details on its 2024 Share Option Scheme and 2024 Share Award Scheme. The company disclosed that as of the adoption date and the end of 2024, there were 92,587,462 options and awards available for grant, representing approximately 7.81% of the issued shares. This additional information does not alter any other details in the annual report, maintaining the integrity of the original document.

More about ArtGo Holdings Ltd.

ArtGo Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the industry of share options and awards. The company focuses on managing share schemes, providing options and awards to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 540,408

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$208.6M

For a thorough assessment of 3313 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.