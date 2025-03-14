ArtGo Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Year-End Results

ArtGo Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3313) ) has shared an announcement.

ArtGo Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced that its board of directors will meet on March 31, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s final results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also address the potential payment of a final dividend and any other business matters. This announcement may impact the company’s financial planning and provide insights into its fiscal health and shareholder returns.

More about ArtGo Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -18.80%

Average Trading Volume: 1,088,695

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$244.1M

See more data about 3313 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

