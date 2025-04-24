ArtGo Holdings Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

An update from ArtGo Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3313) ) is now available.

ArtGo Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 17, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will cover several key resolutions, including the adoption of the company’s financial statements for 2024, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval for mandates to repurchase shares and to issue additional shares, which could impact its capital structure and shareholder value.

ArtGo Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the industry of investment holdings. The company focuses on the production and sale of marble and other decorative stones, catering to the construction and real estate sectors.

