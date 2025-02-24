Artesian Resources Appoints Nicholle R. Taylor as CEO

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An announcement from Artesian Resources ( (ARTNA) ) is now available.

On February 22, 2025, Artesian Resources Corporation appointed Nicholle R. Taylor as the Chief Executive Officer and President, transitioning from her interim role which began on January 3, 2025. Nicholle R. Taylor, with a long tenure at the company since 1991, has held various leadership positions, including Senior Vice President and President of Artesian Water Company. Her appointment marks a leadership change as Dian C. Taylor steps down from her roles as CEO and President.

More about Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates within the water utility industry, providing water and wastewater services to customers in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

YTD Price Performance: 3.18%

Average Trading Volume: 37,948

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $330.7M

