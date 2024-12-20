Artemis Resources Issues New Shares to Boost Growth

Artemis Resources Limited (AU:ARV) has released an update.

Artemis Resources Limited has announced a new issue of 1,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares, approved by shareholders at the recent AGM. This move is anticipated to attract attention from investors looking to capitalize on fresh opportunities in the stock market. With the shares set to be quoted on the ASX, Artemis is poised for potential growth.

