Artemis Resources Announces Proposed Issue of Securities

Artemis Resources ( (AU:ARV) ) has shared an announcement.

Artemis Resources Limited has announced a proposed issue of 5,000,000 unlisted options as part of a placement or other type of issue, with a proposed issue date of September 1, 2025. This strategic move could potentially impact the company’s operations by providing additional capital, which may enhance its market positioning and offer new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Artemis Resources

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.95M

