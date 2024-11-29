Arta TechFin’s Revenue Surges Despite Operating Loss

Arta TechFin Corporation Limited (HK:0279) has released an update.

Arta TechFin Corporation Limited reported a significant increase in revenue to HK$20,377,000 for the six months ending September 2024, up from HK$6,221,000 during the same period last year. Despite this revenue growth, the company faced an operating loss of HK$16,528,000, primarily due to high consultancy, legal, and professional fees. The interim results indicate challenges in managing operating expenses alongside revenue growth.

