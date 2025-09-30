Art Group Holdings Reports Significant Turnaround in 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Art Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0565) ).

Art Group Holdings Limited announced its audited consolidated financial results for the year ending June 30, 2025. The company reported a significant turnaround with a profit of HK$39.03 million compared to a loss of HK$270.79 million in the previous year. This improvement was driven by a substantial increase in other income and gains, alongside reversals of allowances for expected credit losses. Despite a decrease in revenue, the company managed to enhance its financial position, indicating a positive shift in its operational strategy.

