Arrowroot Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Extension Proposal

Arrowroot Acquisition (ARRW) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

Arrowroot successfully held its Extension Special Meeting, where shareholders voted on the Extension Proposal without the need for adjournment, as a significant majority approved the measure. With a quorum present, representing roughly 82.9% of voting power, the Extension Proposal was passed with overwhelming support from both Class A and Class B Common Stockholders, negating the need for the Adjournment Proposal initially set to secure more votes if necessary. The outcome reflects strong shareholder backing for Arrowroot’s proposed direction.

