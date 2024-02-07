Arrowroot Acquisition SEC Registration Statement Approved

Arrowroot Acquisition (ARRW) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Arrowroot has announced the successful SEC approval of its registration statement, marking a significant step forward for the company. This development, effective February 2, 2024, is expected to create buzz among investors and stakeholders, signaling potential growth and new opportunities within the financial market landscape.

