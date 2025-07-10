Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Advances Phase 3 Study on Plozasiran for Hypertriglyceridemia

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ((ARWR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Plozasiran in Adults With Hypertriglyceridemia.’ The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of plozasiran injections in adults suffering from hypertriglyceridemia, a condition characterized by elevated triglyceride levels that can lead to cardiovascular diseases.

The intervention being tested is plozasiran, administered via subcutaneous injection. This drug is designed to lower triglyceride levels in the blood, potentially offering a new treatment option for patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

The study is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to receive either plozasiran or a placebo. It follows a parallel intervention model with quadruple masking, meaning that the participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all unaware of which treatment the participants receive. The primary purpose of the study is treatment.

The study began on May 21, 2024, with the most recent update submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results, which investors closely watch.

This study update could positively impact Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results could position the company as a leader in treating hypertriglyceridemia. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry are also exploring similar treatments, making this study’s outcome significant for market positioning.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

