Arrow Minerals Schedules AGM, Eyes Growth

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited has announced their upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 20 May 2024, with a focus on creating shareholder value through the development of iron ore deposits at its Simandou North Iron Project in Guinea. Shareholders will not receive physical copies of the meeting materials unless requested, but can access the information and proxy form online or via email if registered for electronic communications. The event will take place physically in Perth, with potential updates to be announced via ASX and the company website.

For further insights into AU:AMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.