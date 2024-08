Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Ltd has announced an application for the quotation of a substantial 2,150,000,001 new fully paid ordinary securities. This application, made on August 30, 2024, follows the company’s adherence to ASX Listing Rules and previously announced transactions. The announcement marks a significant new phase for the company in the financial markets.

