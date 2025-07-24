Arrow Financial Reports Strong Q2 2025 Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Arrow Financial ( (AROW) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Arrow Financial Corporation reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, with a net income of $10.8 million and an EPS of $0.65, showing significant growth from the previous quarter. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share and authorized an additional $5 million for stock repurchases, reflecting its solid financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AROW) stock is a Hold with a $32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Arrow Financial stock, see the AROW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AROW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AROW is a Outperform.

Arrow Financial’s overall score is bolstered by a strong financial foundation and positive corporate events. However, technical indicators suggest a lack of strong momentum, and the valuation is fair but not exceptional.

To see Spark’s full report on AROW stock, click here.

More about Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services. The company focuses on being a community bank and has recently unified its banking subsidiaries to improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 42,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $445.7M

See more insights into AROW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue