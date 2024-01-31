ArriVent BioPharma Adopts New Bylaws Post-IPO

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (AVBP) has released an update to notify the public and investors about corporate charter and bylaws modifications.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. amended and restated its certificate of incorporation and bylaws in line with the completion of its initial public offering. These changes, which were pre-approved by the company’s board of directors and stockholders, became effective upon the IPO’s closing. Copies of the amended documents were filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware.

