Arribatec Group ASA Adjusts Share Capital Following Warrant Exercise

An update from Arribatec Group ASA ( (DE:B7Z) ) is now available.

Arribatec Group ASA has announced a change in its share capital following the exercise of 1,814,283 warrants, resulting in a new share capital of NOK 65,865,612 divided into an equal number of shares. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing financial activities and may influence its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Arribatec Group ASA

Arribatec is a software and consulting company headquartered in Oslo, specializing in building long-term strategic partnerships with a diverse customer base across more than 25 countries. The company serves over 1700 companies in both private and public sectors, employing over 320 people with offices in 11 countries, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker code ARR.

Average Trading Volume: 361,039

Current Market Cap: NOK409.8M

