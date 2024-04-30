Arovella Therapeutics Strengthens Cancer Therapy Platform

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (AU:ALA) has released an update.

Arovella Therapeutics Limited has fortified its financial and technological position in the third quarter of FY 2024, raising $12.5 million to support phase 1 clinical trials and in-licensing a novel cytokine technology, IL-12-TM, to boost its cancer-fighting iNKT cell platform. The company is on track to present initial data, manufacture clinical batches, and commence a phase 1 trial for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This strategic advancement includes the appointment of Professor Gianpietro Dotti to its Scientific Advisory Board, enhancing Arovella’s potential in solid tumour treatments.

For further insights into AU:ALA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.