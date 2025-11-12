Arovella Therapeutics Appoints New Director with No Initial Securities Interest

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Arovella Therapeutics Limited ( (AU:ALA) ) is now available.

Arovella Therapeutics Limited has announced the appointment of Andrew Nash as a director, effective from November 12, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Andrew Nash currently holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts related to the company. This announcement is a procedural update required under listing rules, and it provides transparency to stakeholders about the director’s financial interests, ensuring compliance with corporate governance standards.

More about Arovella Therapeutics Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,436,509

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$105.5M

