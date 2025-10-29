Armstrong World Industries Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Armstrong World Industries Inc ( (AWI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Armstrong World Industries Inc presented to its investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a leading company in the Americas specializing in the design and manufacture of innovative interior and exterior architectural applications, including ceilings, specialty walls, and exterior metal solutions. The company is renowned for its commitment to enhancing building aesthetics, acoustics, and sustainability.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Armstrong World Industries announced a 10% increase in net sales, reaching $425 million. The company experienced significant growth in its Architectural Specialties segment, with an 18% increase in net sales, and a 6% increase in its Mineral Fiber segment. Operating income rose by 5%, and adjusted EBITDA saw a 6% increase, reflecting strong operational performance.

Key financial highlights include a 13% rise in diluted net earnings per share and a 22% increase in year-to-date adjusted free cash flow. The company’s strategic acquisitions of 3form, LLC and A. Zahner Company contributed to the growth in the Architectural Specialties segment. Additionally, Armstrong’s Mineral Fiber segment benefited from favorable pricing and increased sales volumes.

Looking ahead, Armstrong World Industries has raised its full-year 2025 guidance across all key metrics, anticipating continued margin expansion in both its Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company remains confident in its ability to generate strong adjusted free cash flow and execute its capital allocation strategy to drive shareholder value.

