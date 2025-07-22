Armory Mining Corp. Secures 100% Interest in Riley Creek Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Armory Mining ( (TSE:ARMY) ) is now available.

Armory Mining Corp. has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Riley Creek Project, which consists of four mineral claims in Haida Gwaii, British Columbia. This acquisition positions the company to explore high-grade antimony and gold mineralization along the Riley Creek fault zone, potentially enhancing its exploration capabilities and market positioning.

Armory Mining Corp. is a resource exploration company focused on discovering and developing minerals critical to the energy, security, and defense sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 283,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.36M

