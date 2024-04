Armada Metals Unveils High-Grade Assay Results

Armada Metals Ltd. (AU:AMM) has released an update.

Armada Metals Ltd. reports promising assay results from their Bend Nickel Deposit, revealing significant nickel, copper, and platinum group elements, indicating a potential for a high-grade multi-commodity resource. The company has completed an environmental audit at the Nyanga Project, with plans to update their Environmental Management Plan. Upcoming exploration will focus on expanding known high-grade zones and discovering additional mineralised areas.

