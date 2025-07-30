Arkle Resources Advances Zinc and Lithium Projects with New Funding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Arkle Resources PLC ( (GB:ARK) ) just unveiled an update.

Arkle Resources PLC announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, alongside a capital raise of £500,000. The funds will support the development of its zinc project in Ireland and lithium/magnesium project in Botswana. In Ireland, Arkle’s partner, Group Eleven Resources Corp., is advancing drilling activities at the Stonepark zinc discovery, with promising results reported. In Botswana, Arkle is planning a detailed drilling program for its lithium brines, utilizing Direct Lithium Extraction, which is more efficient and environmentally friendly than traditional methods. These initiatives are expected to strengthen Arkle’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

Arkle Resources PLC operates in the mining industry, focusing on base metals such as zinc in Ireland and lithium/magnesium in Botswana. The company is actively engaged in exploration and development projects, aiming to leverage its assets in these regions to enhance its market position.

