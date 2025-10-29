Ark Mines Secures $4.5 Million Investment to Advance Rare Earth Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from ARK Mines Ltd ( (AU:AHK) ).

Ark Mines Ltd announced a transformative quarter marked by a $4.5 million investment from the QIC Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund, which will accelerate the development of the Sandy Mitchell Rare Earth Project. This investment, comprising royalty funding and equity placement, highlights Queensland’s growing status as a mining jurisdiction and aligns with the government’s strategy to strengthen Australia’s rare earth supply chains. The company completed a significant resource expansion drill program and received Environmental Authorisation approval, advancing the project towards mining licence approval. These developments position Ark Mines as an emerging player in the rare earth sector, with first production targeted for late 2027 and the creation of approximately 80 regional jobs.

More about ARK Mines Ltd

Ark Mines Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the development of rare earth and critical mineral projects. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration and development of the Sandy Mitchell Rare Earth Project in Queensland, Australia, aiming to become a key supplier of rare earths and heavy minerals essential for clean energy technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 302,758

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$45.3M

