ARK Invest Acquires Significant Stake in BitMine

BitMine Immersion Technologies ( (BMNR) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 22, 2025, BitMine Immersion Technologies announced that ARK Invest acquired 4,773,444 shares of BitMine common stock, amounting to $182 million. The company plans to use 100% of the net proceeds to acquire Ethereum (ETH) as part of its strategy to accumulate 5% of ETH. This investment is expected to enhance BitMine’s Ethereum treasury strategy and reflects ARK Invest’s confidence in BitMine’s growth potential in the cryptocurrency market.

BitMine Immersion Technologies is a company focused on Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, specializing in the accumulation of cryptocurrency for long-term investment. Its business lines include Bitcoin mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining, hashrate as a financial product, and offering advisory and mining services. The company operates in low-cost energy regions such as Trinidad, Pecos, Texas, and Silverton, Texas.

