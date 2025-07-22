Arizona Lithium’s Prairie Project DLE Unit on Track for 2025 Completion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Arizona Lithium Limited ( (AU:AZL) ) has issued an announcement.

Arizona Lithium Limited has announced that the fabrication of its first commercial-scale Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) unit is on track for completion in 2025. This development is part of the Prairie Lithium Project, which has received approval for Phase 1 production from the Ministry of Energy and Resources in Saskatchewan. The DLE unit, provided by Koch Technology Solutions, is designed for rapid replication and deployment, allowing for scalable production increases. This advancement positions Arizona Lithium to meet growing global demand for lithium, particularly from its Canadian operations.

Arizona Lithium Limited is a company focused on the sustainable development of lithium resources, particularly through its Prairie Lithium Project located in the Williston Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is engaged in the extraction of lithium, a critical component for batteries, and aims to minimize environmental impact by using less freshwater, land, and waste.

