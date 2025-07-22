Arizona Lithium Releases Shares from Escrow Post NTEC Agreement Termination

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Arizona Lithium Limited ( (AU:AZL) ).

Arizona Lithium Limited has announced the release of 412,718,933 ordinary fully paid securities from escrow as of 22 July 2025. This follows the termination of a Mining Services Agreement with NTEC, with the released shares serving as reimbursement for expenditures related to project milestones, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Arizona Lithium Limited

Arizona Lithium Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the sustainable development of lithium projects. Its key project is the Prairie Lithium Project, which emphasizes environmentally friendly practices in lithium extraction.

Average Trading Volume: 28,233,443

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$37.66M

