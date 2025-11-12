Aristocrat Leisure Limited Reports Strong 2025 Financial Performance

Aristocrat Leisure Limited ( (ARLUF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aristocrat Leisure Limited presented to its investors.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited is a global entertainment and gaming content creation company specializing in electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and online real money games, with a strong presence in regulated land-based gaming, social casino, and online gaming sectors. In its 2025 full-year profit announcement, Aristocrat reported a robust financial performance with a 12% increase in normalised net profit after tax and before amortisation of acquired intangibles, reaching $1,551 million. The company achieved an 11% rise in revenue to $6.3 billion, driven by strong sales in North America and ANZ, and growth in its social casino and interactive segments. Key strategic moves included the divestiture of Plarium and Big Fish Games, focusing its mobile operations on social casino, and significant investments in technology and product strategies. Looking forward, Aristocrat aims to leverage its strengths in regulated gaming and slot content to drive growth, with a continued commitment to investment and innovation, positioning itself for sustained high-quality growth and long-term performance.

