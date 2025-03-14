Aris Mining’s Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Aris Mining Corporation ((TSE:ARIS)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Aris Mining Corporation showcased a robust performance in the fourth quarter, marked by record production and notable financial improvements. The company is strategically positioned for growth, with ongoing expansions at its Segovia and Marmato sites. Despite challenges posed by increased costs for expansion projects and higher realized gold costs, the positive achievements in production and financial metrics were emphasized, indicating a predominantly optimistic outlook.

Strong Q4 Production and Financial Performance

The fourth quarter was a standout period for Aris Mining, with the company achieving its highest production of the year at 57,364 ounces. This impressive output contributed to a net income of $22 million and an EBITDA of $67 million in Q4. The company also reported a 13% increase in gold revenue compared to the previous quarter, driven by higher realized gold prices and increased sales volumes.

Significant AISC Margin Improvement

Aris Mining reported a significant improvement in its all-in sustaining cost (AISC) margin, reaching a three-year high of $58 million in Q4, which represents a 32% increase from the previous quarter. For the full year 2024, the Segovia operations generated an AISC margin of $163 million, underscoring the company’s operational efficiency.

Expansion and Growth Potential

The company is on track with its expansion plans, particularly at the Segovia processing facility, which aims to increase annual production to between 210,000 and 250,000 ounces by 2025, and further to 300,000 ounces from 2026 onwards. Similarly, the Marmato expansion is expected to enhance annual production potential to over 200,000 ounces, highlighting Aris Mining’s growth trajectory.

Strong Financial Position

Aris Mining concluded the year with a robust cash balance of $253 million, up from $195 million at the end of 2023. The fourth quarter saw a cash inflow of $164 million from financing activities, including $136 million from refinancing bonds and $40 million from a precious metals stream, strengthening the company’s financial foundation.

Positive Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, Aris Mining anticipates consolidated gold production of between 230,000 to 275,000 ounces in 2025, with a significant increase in Segovia’s all-in sustaining cost margin expected. This outlook reflects the company’s confidence in its strategic initiatives and operational capabilities.

Increased Costs for Expansion Projects

The company faces increased costs for its expansion projects, with the estimated cost to complete the revised construction at Marmato rising to $290 million, bringing the total upfront cost to $365 million. This represents an $85 million increase over the previous plan, posing a financial challenge.

Higher Realized Gold Costs

Despite achieving higher production levels, Aris Mining experienced an 8% increase in realized gold costs in Q4, impacting the company’s cost structure. This highlights the need for careful cost management as the company continues to expand.

Guidance

In its forward-looking guidance, Aris Mining outlined strategic plans for sustained growth and expansion. The company aims to expand the Segovia processing facility from 2,000 to 3,000 tonnes per day, targeting annual production of 210,000 to 250,000 ounces in 2025, with ambitions to reach 300,000 ounces annually starting in 2026. At Marmato, upgrades to the carbon-in-pulp processing facility are expected to boost production to over 200,000 ounces per year. With a strong cash position and strategic expansions, Aris Mining is poised to achieve an annual gold production rate exceeding 500,000 ounces once these projects are fully operational.

In conclusion, Aris Mining Corporation’s earnings call highlighted a strong performance in Q4, with record production and significant financial improvements. The company is well-positioned for growth, despite challenges related to increased expansion costs and higher realized gold costs. The positive achievements and strategic plans for future expansion underscore a promising outlook for the company.

