Aris Mining (TSE:ARIS) has released an update.

Aris Mining reported a 9% increase in gold production in Q3 2024, improving its cash position to $266 million following a refinancing deal. The company achieved significant cost savings with an all-in sustaining cost of $1,540 per ounce at its Segovia operations, while also focusing on expansion projects at Segovia and Marmato to enhance future production capacity.

For further insights into TSE:ARIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.