Arika Resources Initiates New Drilling Program at Pennyweight Point

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Nex Metals Explorations Ltd ( (AU:NME) ).

Arika Resources Limited, operating in the mining industry, has commenced a new Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Pennyweight Point prospect within the Yundamindra Gold Project in Western Australia. This initiative follows successful geophysical surveys that have refined and extended bedrock gold targets, aiming to explore extensions and repetitions of known mineralisation. The drilling program is structured in phases, focusing initially on extending known high-grade mineralisation, followed by testing new high-priority targets, and concluding with orebody definition drilling to guide resource estimation. This development is expected to enhance Arika’s exploration capabilities and potentially increase its resource base, impacting its market positioning positively.

More about Nex Metals Explorations Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 152,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.04M

See more data about NME stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue