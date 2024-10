Arianne Phosphate (TSE:DAN) has released an update.

Arianne Phosphate has secured final acceptance for a strategic investment from a global mining company, involving a C$3.8 million unsecured convertible debenture. This investment provides the strategic investor with potential ownership rights and board nomination privileges upon reaching a 3% stake in the company.

