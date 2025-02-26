Ariana Resources Expands Asgard Metals Fund with Strategic Investments

The latest announcement is out from Ariana Resources ( (GB:AAU) ).

Ariana Resources PLC has announced significant developments within its Asgard Metals Fund, including a major Joint Venture Agreement between Pallas Resources and Ivanhoe Mines in Kazakhstan, which will see substantial investment in copper exploration. The company has also increased its stake in Panther Metals and maintained its investment in Annamite Resources, while Altai Resources has expanded its project in Central Asia. These strategic moves are expected to enhance Ariana’s portfolio, potentially boosting its market position and offering promising opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources PLC is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with gold mining interests in Africa and Europe. The company focuses on exploring and developing mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on gold, through its Asgard Metals Fund, which invests in various mining projects and companies across the globe.

YTD Price Performance: 2.70%

Average Trading Volume: 1,881,410

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £35.4M

