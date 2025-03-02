Ariadne Australia Extends On-Market Buy-Back Facility

Ariadne Australia Limited ( (AU:ARA) ) has issued an update.

Ariadne Australia Limited has announced an extension of its on-market buy-back facility as part of its ongoing capital management initiatives. This extension will allow the buy-back facility to remain open for up to 12 months from the date of the announcement, indicating the company’s strategic focus on optimizing its capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

More about Ariadne Australia Limited

YTD Price Performance: -9.09%

Average Trading Volume: 57,460

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$97.67M

