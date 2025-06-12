Argyle Resources Files Technical Report on Saint-Gabriel Silica Project

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Argyle Resources Corp. ( (TSE:ARGL) ) has provided an update.

Argyle Resources Corp. has announced the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for its Saint-Gabriel Silica Project in Quebec, Canada. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the project’s geological setting, historical exploration, and recent work, highlighting the high silica content of the quartzite mineralization. The strategic location and potential of the project position Argyle to capitalize on the increasing demand for high-quality silica, marking a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to evaluate and develop its silica assets.

More about Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of high-quality silica projects in strategic locations. The company targets the growing demand for silica in various industrial applications, with the Saint-Gabriel Silica Project being a key asset in its portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 369,730

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

