Argyle Resources Extends Marketing Agreement with Euro Digital Media

The latest update is out from Argyle Resources Corp. ( (TSE:ARGL) ).

Argyle Resources Corp. has extended its strategic marketing agreement with Euro Digital Media Ltd. for an additional month. This extension aims to enhance Argyle’s online presence through various digital marketing strategies, including campaigns and ads, without issuing any securities as compensation. The move is expected to bolster Argyle’s visibility and potentially impact its market positioning positively.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, staking, and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The company holds interests in several projects in Québec and Ontario, including quartzite silica and rare earth element projects, and collaborates with the INRS, a research institute funded by the Québec government.

