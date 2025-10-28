Argyle Resources Completes Successful Drilling Campaign at Clay Howells Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Argyle Resources Corp. ( (TSE:ARGL) ) has shared an announcement.

Argyle Resources Corp. has successfully completed a 2,000-meter diamond-drilling campaign at its Clay Howells Rare Earth Element Project in Ontario. The campaign, which targeted REE-enriched magnetite-bearing carbonatite, was executed over 20 days and maintained high safety and performance standards despite logistical challenges. Results are expected in the coming weeks, and the company remains optimistic about the geological potential of the property.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, staking, and evaluating natural resource properties across North America. The company holds interests in several projects, including the Clay Howells Rare Earth Element project in Ontario and other projects in Québec, Wyoming, and Idaho. Argyle is also involved in a research partnership with the INRS in Québec.

