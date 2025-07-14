Argo Investments Reports Estimated Pre-Tax NTA and Share Price

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Argo Investments Limited ( (AU:ARG) ) just unveiled an update.

Argo Investments Limited reported its estimated pre-tax net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share and share price as of July 11, 2025. The company emphasizes its diversified, low-cost, and internally managed investment approach, supported by a strong balance sheet with no debt and an experienced management team. The announcement highlights the company’s commitment to delivering fully-franked, sustainable dividends and maintaining a long-term investment strategy, which positions it strongly within the industry.

More about Argo Investments Limited

Argo Investments Limited, established in 1946 in Adelaide, is one of Australia’s oldest and largest listed investment companies. It is among the ASX’s top 100 companies, managing over $8 billion for more than 90,000 shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: 3.62%

Average Trading Volume: 348,193

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

