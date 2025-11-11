Argo Gold Reports 2025 Oil Production Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Argo Gold ( (TSE:ARQ) ) has issued an announcement.

Argo Gold reported its oil production for the first nine months of 2025, totaling 24,003 barrels, with an average of 88 barrels per day. The company faced challenges with the collapse of its Lloyd 2 well and did not proceed with planned drilling due to low oil prices. Despite these setbacks, Argo Gold generated CAD$1,631,714 in oil revenue and maintained a net operating cash flow of $913,157, reflecting its resilience in a challenging market environment.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ARQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ARQ is a Neutral.

Argo Gold’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and short-term technical momentum. However, high valuation concerns and potential financial risks from past challenges weigh on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:ARQ stock, click here.

More about Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian company engaged in mineral exploration, development, and oil production. It is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and other international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 49,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$5.11M

See more data about ARQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue