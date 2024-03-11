Argo Gold Posts Strong January 2024 Oil Production

Argo Gold (TSE:ARQ) has released an update.

Argo Gold Inc. reported a solid performance in January 2024 with a total oil production of 3,622 barrels, averaging 117 barrels per day, leading to a revenue of $214,537 and a net operating cash flow of $124,483. The company, a Canadian mineral exploration and development firm, saw oil prices averaging CDN$59.23 per barrel during the period. Argo Gold’s operations and financial details are available on various securities exchanges and on their website.

