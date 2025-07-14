Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Reports Strong FY2025 Performance Amid Market Shifts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. ( (AU:ALI) ) has issued an update.

In June, global listed infrastructure experienced a slight decline of -0.9% as investor sentiment shifted towards high-growth sectors, driven by optimism in AI-led innovation and easing trade tensions. Despite this, global infrastructure stocks saw a strong performance for the 2025 financial year, rising by 19.3% and outperforming broader local equities, highlighting the asset class’s diversification benefits for Australian investors.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. provides exposure to a diverse portfolio of global infrastructure stocks and is actively managed by Cohen & Steers, a leading specialist global real assets fund manager. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ASX code ‘ALI’ and offers investors access to infrastructure opportunities across various geographies and economies.

YTD Price Performance: 2.68%

Average Trading Volume: 114,166

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

